Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells $15,470.00 in Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $15,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

