ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Up 51.4%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) shot up 51.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $1.06. 205,867,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14,994% from the average session volume of 1,363,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.