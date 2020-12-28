Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) Head to Head Analysis

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Asure Software and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $73.15 million 1.85 $30.00 million $0.33 22.03 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Asure Software and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk and Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asure Software beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

