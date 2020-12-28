Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.75

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $82.71, with a volume of 3969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

