Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,888 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $24,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 187,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,274,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

