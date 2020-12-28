Ark (ARK) Market Cap Achieves $48.85 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.85 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,318,372 coins and its circulating supply is 126,097,475 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

