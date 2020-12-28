Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.