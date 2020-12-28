Arena REIT (ARF.AX) (ASX:ARF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ARF.AX) (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT (ARF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.05.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

