Arena REIT (ARF.AX) (ASX:ARF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ARF.AX) (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT (ARF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.05.
Arena REIT (ARF.AX) Company Profile
