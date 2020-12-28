AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 92,082 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of SIG opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

