AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $658,000 in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 119,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Team by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Team by 60.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 63,317.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 255,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.72. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.40 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.