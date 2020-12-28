AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 319.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,695 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Translate Bio worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TBIO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

TBIO opened at $22.14 on Monday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

