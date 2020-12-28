AQR Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177,577 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

