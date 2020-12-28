AQR Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Position in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $127.70 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock worth $6,441,058 over the last three months. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

