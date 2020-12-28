AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,665 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 208.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

