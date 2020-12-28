AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $136.37.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AptarGroup by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

