AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $180.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.23.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

