Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans None Dividend of $0.89

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.888 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

