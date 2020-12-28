Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans None Dividend of $0.89

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.888 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.63.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
