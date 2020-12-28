APi Group (NYSE:APG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NYSE APG opened at $17.94 on Friday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in APi Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
