APi Group (NYSE:APG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE APG opened at $17.94 on Friday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in APi Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

