Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Aphria also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:APHA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. 198,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aphria by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aphria by 32.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

