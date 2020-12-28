Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (ANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset has decreased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:ANH opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

Separately, BidaskClub raised Anworth Mortgage Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

