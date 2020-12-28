Analyzing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Visteon and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Dana -0.09% 6.48% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Visteon and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 1 2 3 0 2.33 Dana 0 1 8 0 2.89

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $103.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.52%. Dana has a consensus price target of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Dana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Visteon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Dana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.19 $70.00 million $2.77 45.45 Dana $8.62 billion 0.33 $226.00 million $3.06 6.41

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dana beats Visteon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

