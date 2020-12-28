Analyzing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burning Rock Biotech and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 5 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.45%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 147.08 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -8.98

Burning Rock Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Summary

DermTech beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

