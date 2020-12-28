Analyzing Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC)

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioanalytical Systems and Redpoint Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioanalytical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than Redpoint Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Redpoint Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38% Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Redpoint Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million 1.77 -$790,000.00 ($0.35) -27.69 Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Redpoint Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioanalytical Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Redpoint Bio Company Profile

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.