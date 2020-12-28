Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

12/18/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

12/14/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.52 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

12/11/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $31.50 to $47.50.

12/10/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

12/9/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/18/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/17/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/16/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.52. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/2/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

10/29/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 750,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,424. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.