Analysts Set Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) PT at $4.00

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of SLGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 4,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,624. The company has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.59. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

