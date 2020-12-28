Analysts Set Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Target Price at $4.08

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTI traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $19.68. 59,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

