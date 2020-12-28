Analysts Set Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NSANY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

