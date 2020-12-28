Analysts Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Target Price at $33.40

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAR stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

