Analysts Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) PT at $17.40

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:FOR opened at $21.32 on Friday. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

