Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $1,329.25

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,329.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,412.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.97, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,435.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,316.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,223.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.