Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $33.67

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CAE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,098,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after buying an additional 189,297 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.92 on Monday. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

