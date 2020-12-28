Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stagecoach Group (SAGKF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS: SAGKF) recently:

12/11/2020 – Stagecoach Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2020 – Stagecoach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/10/2020 – Stagecoach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

12/8/2020 – Stagecoach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of SAGKF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945. Stagecoach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $584.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.