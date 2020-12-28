Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after buying an additional 191,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. 153,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.