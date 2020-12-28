Analysts Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.60.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

