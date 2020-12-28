Analysts Expect Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARMP) will post sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $710,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,992. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

