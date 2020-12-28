Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $627,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 239.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,604 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

