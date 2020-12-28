Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.20 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

