Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Fortive posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $52,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

