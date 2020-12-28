Amoveo (VEO) Price Reaches $20.01 on Top Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $20.01 or 0.00073540 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00046024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00310158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.69 or 0.02133719 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

