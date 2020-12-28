Amon (AMN) Trading Up 147.4% Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Amon has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $71,138.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded up 147.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00044954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00296317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.02134535 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,320,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.