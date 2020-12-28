AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke Sells 18,259 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $2,165,517.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38.

On Monday, December 21st, William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88.

AMETEK stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

