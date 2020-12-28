Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,551 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

AMP opened at $189.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $198.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

