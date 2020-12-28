Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $189.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $198.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

