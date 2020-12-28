American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) vs. Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Critical Contrast

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Emergent Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.46 billion 0.73 $246.09 million $5.97 4.61 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.03 $14.50 million N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Equity Investment Life and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 3 0 2.43 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus price target of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life N/A 9.89% 0.70% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

