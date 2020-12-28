Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATEC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.

ATEC stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.