Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $22.58 million and approximately $644,351.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00132318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00628281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00169063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017301 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 113,720,081 coins and its circulating supply is 28,716,833 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

