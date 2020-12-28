AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $136,441.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $136,441.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Allcoin, BCEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00308709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.40 or 0.02162651 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AIDOC is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Bibox, OKEx, BCEX, Allcoin, Huobi, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

