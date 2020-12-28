AgaveCoin Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and $16,659.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00627886 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00167499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00323032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016781 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.