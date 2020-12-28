Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 82.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $46.87 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00491305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

