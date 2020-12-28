ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.96

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 11539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $4,687,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

